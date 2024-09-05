US Journo Predicts Las Vegas GP Will Beat Charles Leclerc’s Monza Charm to Bag Prestigious Honor

Driving for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc created a grand spectacle by winning the Italian GP. The outing proved extremely successful for the Monegasque driver, who gave the Tifosi immense joy. Despite the post-race scenes looking like all of Italy was out on the Monza track to celebrate the win, F1 Journalist Rob Reed feels the race in Las Vegas will be able to top the spectacle of Monza.

Writing for Forbes, Reed revisited the grand celebrations that took place in Monza following a Ferrari win. While he knows it’s a tough task, the American journalist is confident that the forthcoming Las Vegas GP will be able to top it.

“While it will be tough to top Monza, I’m betting the Las Vegas Grand Prix will give us the race of the season, where the best strategy will win after countless overtakes and the race lead changing hands many times.”

Per Reed, it will come down to the best strategy in the Vegas GP in determining the race winner. Countless overtakes and lead changes will add to the charm before the race leader roars down the famed Las Vegas Strip for the final time to take home the race win. “That’s where you’ll want to be to experience and celebrate the F1 season of the century,” added Reed.

The F1 Journalist feels this season has already become the best season of this century for several reasons. Aside from there being multiple two-time (or more) race winners already, Reed also laid forth other reasons behind his claim.

The implosion of Red Bull acts as one pillar supporting Reed’s narrative of 2024 being the “season of the century.” With the team from Milton Keynes losing all its dominance, allowing the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren to catch up, the excitement around this season is higher than ever.

Meanwhile, the second pillar talks about the return to top form for McLaren. The team’s progress has become the “feel-good story” of 2024, despite there being drama and controversy around the Woking-based outfit. From being 48 seconds slower than Max Verstappen in Bahrain, Lando Norris went nearly 23 seconds faster in Zandvoort.

Amid the newfound dominance, the ‘Papaya Rules‘ have added an element of drama to McLaren’s title chase, making for a great viewing for the neutral fans.

Thirdly, an iconic Ferrari win at the Italian GP added the cherry on top to cement this season’s status as Reed addresses it. Kicking the season off with huge news about Lewis Hamilton, the Italian team went on to win the race in Monaco first. While that was a huge win in itself, the Fred Vasseur-led team waited for their home race to produce a strategy masterclass with Leclerc at the helm.

Supported by the Tifosi all the way, the Monegasque brought home the winner’s trophy, while also making for an iconic F1 photo from the podium.