Usain Bolt Waves the Lewis Hamilton Flag While Daring Mercedes for Next Season

The Las Vegas GP, earmarked as a significant celebration for F1 enthusiasts, attracted numerous celebrities to the Nevada strip. Amid the grand celebrations, iconic athlete Usain Bolt made a notable appearance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Although it was expected that Bolt would back Max Verstappen, the sprinter surprisingly expressed his support to the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. This surprising decision not only added excitement to the event but also presented a challenge for Hamilton and the Mercedes squad for the upcoming season.

During his Sky Sports interview, the iconic sprinter swiftly responded to the query about his support. And with no delay, Bolt said,

“For me, I’m always a Lewis fan because I know Lewis Hamilton.”

Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for an extended period, and their shared journey as high-achievers of their ethnicity fosters mutual respect.

Nevertheless, despite expressing support for Hamilton, Bolt didn’t forget to highlight Verstappen’s current dominance. He said, “But I mean Verstappen is doing wonderful. He’s really coming out and showing the world this season is outstanding.” Interestingly, Bolt acknowledged Verstappen’s current dominance, yet he expressed a hope that Lewis Hamilton would reclaim his form in the upcoming year.

While concluding, the Jamaican said, “So hopefully next year, Lewis, will get back into it.” However, if you think this is the first time Usain Bolt has expressed enthusiasm for Lewis Hamilton. you may be in for some startling revelations.

How did Usain Bolt convey his respect for Lewis Hamilton?

Coming from Jamaica, where cricket greats such as Viv Richards, Curtly Ambrose, and Brian Lara were admired, Usain Bolt swiftly switched to Formula One, citing Lewis Hamilton as his idol. In a February during an F1 interview, Bolt thought about the fervor and passion he liked to see in cricket superstars being possessed by Hamilton.

Considering that he said, ” When it comes to Lewis, he has the hunger and drive of those cricketers I looked up to.” However, what fascinates Bolt most about Hamilton is his off-track activities. According to the iconic athlete, ” I know Lewis is very active in advocacy and charity work and I respect him for what he is doing.”

In addition, Bolt highlighted the joint responsibility he and figures like Lewis Hamilton bear in serving as positive role models in fact, he praised Hamilton for fulfilling this role exceptionally well. While wrapping up, Bolt expressed Hamilton is an inspiration for breaking down barriers and encouraging more black drivers in Formula 1.