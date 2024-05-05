“If I Don’t Get 9 Hours of Sleep…”: New Dad Chris Bumstead Shares an Eye-Opening Revelation About Physique Growth

Fans can trust Chris Bumstead to be vocal about his struggles in life. The father of newborn baby, Bradley Bumstead, Cbum has been struggling with his daily routine lately. However, he gained some insights on how sleep could help him grow his physique just in time for the Olympia.

In a hilarious video compilation, the five-time Classic Physique winner compared the baby’s life with his and how his need for sleep was justified. The reel on Instagram featured various clips of Bumstead taking naps at different locations, save for one where he was flexing in front of the camera.

The video intended to show how he did not spend his entire day working out and practicing his poses. Instead, he often indulged in some snooze sessions either at home or outside, as long as he got a comfortable seat.

“‘damn you must workout all the time!’

yeah…”

However, he had reasons to back up his hilarious habit of falling asleep periodically, and he justified it with the help of his daughter. Just like any other new parent, Bumstead seems to be going through a phase where he hasn’t been able to keep up with his baby’s growth spurt. But unlike him, Bradley doesn’t get involved in a toddler workout.

So what’s the secret to the baby’s incredibly speedy growth? Dad Bumstead suggests that it might have to do something with her sleeping for over 18 hours a day. Given how he also cannot function without at least nine hours in his sleep bank, there might be some weight to this theory.

“Honestly if I don’t get 9 hours of sleep I can’t function…

Bradley’s been getting more like 18 hours of sleep and she’s growing fast than me, maybe I should try that…”

The post obviously pointed out a satirical slice of life from his journey through bodybuilding. However, one might wonder if there’s any truth to the mock theory that the Classic Physique icon presented.

Could recovery play a part in Chris Bumstead’s aesthetic physique?

Bumstead’s continuous dedication to the sport is not unknown to the masses at this point, with his five back-to-back titles and a custom home gym built for his tunnel vision. Fans are also aware of how he takes his mobility seriously by constantly working, albeit with complaints, toward his ‘old man knees’.

Yet, since his confession of sleeping for about nine hours at least is now making rounds on the internet, it gives one food for thought. Several bodybuilding icons, including Mike Mentzer and even Dr. Mike Israetel, have talked about the role of recovery in muscle growth. And what is sleep if not the ultimate form of recovery for the body? While there is no known evidence for this theory, it could be one of the contributing factors to Bumstead’s ideal physique.