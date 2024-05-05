Lando Norris Takes a $53,800 Hit After Repeating the ‘Dangerous’ Lewis Hamilton Mistake

During the Sprint Race in Miami this weekend, Lando Norris took a hit that stalled his car. Unable to continue, the McLaren driver got out and without permission, crossed the track. This could have turned out to be a fatal mistake had another car been around.

In response, the FIA levied a $53,800 fine on him, out of which half of it will remain suspended until the end of the season. According to Chris Medland, Norris has accepted his mistake and said, “The situation could have been very dangerous for him.”

However, this wasn’t the first time FIA had to deal with such recklessness. During the 2023 Qatar GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton did something similar when he collided with his Mercedes teammate George Russell, and he ended up receiving a similar penalty.

Coincidently, Hamilton was involved in the event that kicked Norris off track in Miami in the first place. The former was charging from behind when he touched Fernando Alonso’s right rear. This ultimately propelled Alonso to push his own teammate Lance Stroll, leading to the Canadian making contact with Norris.

Hamilton was not punished for the incident which was something Alonso found unacceptable. He even taunted the FIA for not penalizing the 39-year-old ‘because he isn’t Spanish’. Unfortunately for Norris, he took the final hit.

Lando Norris losing on crucial points

In Miami, McLaren came with new upgrades hoping to have a quality weekend. However, Norris’ DNF in the Sprint made him lose out on crucial points. His teammate Oscar Piastri, however, finished P6, bringing home three points in consolation.

Luckily for the Woking-based outfit, the final act still awaits, and for that Norris has done a decent job. In Qualifying ahead of the Grand Prix, Norris secured a P5 starting position. It gives the Brit a realistic chance for a podium. But McLaren’s main aim would be to score as many points as possible to close the gap to Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship standings.

Piastri will start the Miami GP right behind Norris in P6. Together, McLaren can make a formidable strategy to punch above its weight on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mercedes is also right behind the papaya outfit, and they could be an irritant to the team’s plans.

Mercedes, however, certainly dealt with grip concerns in Q3. It forced them to resort to using medium tires. It is an area where McLaren has an edge and could contain the Silver Arrows.