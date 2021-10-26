“Using bins makes life a lot easier” – Sebastian Vettel inspires his fans to follow in his footsteps at USGP

Sebastian Vettel’s cognizance of the environmental impact of Formula 1 has inspired several Aston Martin fans to follow in his footsteps.

Sebastian Vettel had organised a litter pick through the Silverstone grandstands after the British Grand Prix. Some Aston Martin fans took inspiration from his act and organised a clean up of their own at the COTA.

During the driver parade at the Circuit of the Americas, the German driver asked fans not to litter after he saw rubbish scattered on his way into the circuit. He said that using the bins “made life a lot easier for people who have to clean up”.

At the British GP, Sebastian inspired fans with his post-race cleanup. Today, our fans came together to pick up litter and carry on this important message. We endeavour to leave a positive mark at every destination we travel to. 💚 Make your mark. I / AM. #IAMUSA pic.twitter.com/ztRdDyGIj4 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 24, 2021

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo’s cheeky reply to ‘dirty’ driving accusation by Carlos Sainz

Sebastian Vettel likes racing George Russell

The Aston Martin driver gave a brilliant performance at the COTA and scored his first point in the last five races. Now, he sits at the 12th position in the drivers’ standings with five more races to go.

Vettel said, “it’s only one point but we fought very hard, so at least we have something to take back or take to the next race. There are still some places where we should have done a better job.”

He also amassed a total of 102 overtakes in the 2021 Formula 1 season so far. He stands ahead of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz who have racked up 100 and 95 overtakes, respectively.

About the overtake on Williams driver George Russell at the COTA, Vettel praised him and said, “I like racing George, it’s not the first time this year.”

“He seems to be aware of where his car is, he is always fair and sometimes he had the upper hand. That was good fun, I enjoyed that.”

Also Read: Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin