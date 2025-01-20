Valtteri Bottas Forces ‘Body Double’ to Ask Lewis Hamilton for Knighthood

In F1, there have been few drivers as fun-loving and adventurous as Valtteri Bottas has been over the last few years. He has done some fairly bizarre things, including but not limited to posing nude for a photograph he gifted to Lewis Hamilton. Now away from the limelight and into the shadows as a reserve driver, Bottas has started undertaking weirder quests, with his latest one involving a body double and also Hamilton.

Lachy Mac is the name of the man Bottas hired to resemble him, and also partake in odd jobs on his behalf. It, of course, is a joke. Bottas posted a video on social media introducing him to the world last week, and it involved the ex-Sauber star ordering him to do things like sleep and exercise on his behalf.

My body double Lachy Mac pic.twitter.com/d1RHgPplGb — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 17, 2025

But the most shocking request came in the second video Bottas shared. He asked Lachy Mac to call Hamilton up and inquire about getting knighted by the King of England.

“Hey Lewis, it’s Valtteri, hey,” he said on the call, impersonating the seven-time World Champion’s former teammate. “I was just wondering, I really wanna be knighted, so I was wondering if you could talk to the king about making that happen.”

My body double Lachy Mac Part 2 pic.twitter.com/GwYxi7FGWx — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 20, 2025

If Hamilton truly was on the other end of that call, it wouldn’t be unnatural to imagine him with his mouth wide open. And joining him could be Daniel Ricciardo, who got a taste of Bottas’ ‘dad jokes’ next.

Lachy Mac called up the former Red Bull driver to ask him if his fridge was running. Presumably, Ricciardo said yes to which Mac — once again impersonating Bottas — said, “Well you better go catch it then.” Bottas, unsurprisingly, laughed hard.

Next on Bottas’ list was ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, but thankfully, Mac didn’t seem to have his number.

Whether Hamilton and Ricciardo were on the other end of these prank calls or not, remains unknown, but it was a video meant for entertainment, and the F1 fans truly loved it. “You’re awesome, never change,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It demonstrated just how funny Bottas is and showed that, even though he will spend the 2025 season on the sidelines as a Mercedes reserve, he will continue to be a part of the community.