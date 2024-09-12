Valtteri Bottas ‘Learned’ Not to Take Himself Too Seriously and Have ‘Fun’ After Years of Pushing for Success

Having spent over a decade in F1, Valtteri Bottas has evolved himself a lot. The experiences of teaming up with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa taught him several things. The Finn may not have won a championship, but had always kept his head down and tried to contribute his level best to the team’s goals. Now in the twilight years of his career, the 35-year-old has understood the importance of letting loose every once in a while.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Matt Baker, the Sauber driver reflected on his change of persona since leaving Mercedes. Per Baker, fans seem to be knowing more and more about Bottas. Additionally, the #77 driver has been able to indulge in his passions. Bottas said,

“I think with age and experience you learn not to take yourself too seriously at times.”

Moving away from Mercedes also helped Bottas get more in touch with his ‘fun’ side. At Sauber, he got a more of a free atmosphere away from the pressure of a top team that was Mercedes. The Finn has opened up on the burnt-out feeling he had at the Brackley outfit and he even thought about retiring from F1 altogether.

The 2021 season was the undoing of Bottas’ resilience as a team player. While he did not hamper Lewis Hamilton’s title charge, his declining performances in an intense championship battle affected his mental well-being a lot, which eventually led to his exit from Mercedes.

However, at Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo), Bottas opened up a lot to do quirky brand promotions, sporting cool hairstyles and clothing — something he could not do at Mercedes. The Finnish driver hasn’t felt scared to show his true self at the Swiss outfit. But all that may be going away with his expiring contract.

Bottas might not have a future in F1

Negotiating for a 2025 extension, Bottas has little idea of where his career is headed after this season. Given the developments away from the tracks, chances look slim for the #77 driver to continue being a driver on the F1 grid.

Audi — taking over Sauber in 2026 — has already confirmed Nico Hulkenberg as one of their drivers. Meanwhile, the German team is also closing in on McLaren Academy prodigy, Gabriel Bortoleto. The Woking team also seems to have given him the green light to negotiate for a Sauber/Audi seat.

Should that happen, both current Sauber drivers could be ousted from the team before 2026. Even Zhou Guanyu is driving in the final year of his Sauber deal and has little chance of landing a contract for next season. As for Bottas, he has hinted at IndyCar being a possible destination, if he fails to land a seat on the 2025 F1 grid.