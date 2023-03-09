Sebastian Vettel Shares 17-year-old Friendship With Michael Schumacher and Mick Schumacher With Recent Photos

For a long time, Sebastian Vettel has been closely associated with the Schumachers. When the four-time world champion was about to break into Formula 1, he hailed the Ferrari star and his compatriot as his idol and mentor.

Since then, the seeds of their friendship only bloomed. By the time Vettel started winning championships, Schumacher had returned to F1 with Mercedes. The duo started to appear together regularly and even participated in Race of Champions 2012.

Despite being from different generations, they held each other in high regard. That’s why Vettel is also very fond of the seven-time world champion’s son Mick Schumacher.

The two have shared two years on the F1 grid together, and in that, they shared a beautiful bond for F1 fans to see. Now, celebrating the friendships that were rooted almost 17 years ago, Vettel shares a photo from the past and present on Instagram.

Also read: George Russell Net Worth 2023: How Does the Mercedes Star Make His $16 Million?

Sebastian Vettel posts photos with Schumachers to celebrate their friendship

On Instagram, Vettel shared two photos with the Schumachers, both being 17 years apart. In the first photo, a teenager Vettel from his BMW Sauber days back in 2006 is seen clicking a photo with Michael with arms on each other’s shoulders.

In 2023, ahead of the race of the champions this edition, he replicates the same image with Mick. Captioning his post as “Friendship from one generation to the next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Vettel (@sebastianvettel)

The F1 fans couldn’t hold but be nostalgic for Vettel’s days with Michael. One of the replies from the fans was: “Seb woke up and decided to break our hearts.”

Does Mick Schumacher get a second chance from Mercedes?

Schumacher’s F1 career saw a nosediving crash with Haas in 2022. No matter how dramatic the Drive To Survive gets, the bosses at Haas were disappointed with the former F2 champion not converting results for them and giving them massive repair bills.

Therefore, the American team decided to part ways with him and get in his compatriot Nioc Hulkenberg into the system. Schumacher, not getting any support from Ferrari, decided to part ways with their drivers’ academy.

On top of that, he signed with their rivals Mercedes as a reserve driver. But will he get another chance in F1 via Mercedes? Like his father got his second innings with them, only time could tell.

Also read: How Kimi Raikkonen Helped Sauber Finance $55 Million Wind Tunnel?