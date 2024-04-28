Ex-F1 Driver Explains Adrian Newey’s Capability to Understand Drivers Makes Him the Best – “He Took Care of Me”

Just a mere rumor of Adrian Newey wanting to leave Red Bull has become the talk of the F1 town. The suggestion of his availability has sent all rival F1 teams into a frenzy. Any team housing the British engineer can become the favorite to win the championship. However, it’s not just his engineering prowess that makes him special. Ex-F1 driver, Damon Hill has revealed how the 65-year-old is great with handling drivers too.

“Adrian Newey is an extraordinary person”, says Hill as quoted by Gazzetta. “I like him a lot because he took care of me during my championship in 1996 [at Williams]. We went through a lot together after the Senna Imola tragedy. And ultimately what makes him unique is his attention, he has a careful and in-depth vision of what it means to be a man driving a car.”

Not just a brilliant mind, Newey is sensitive as well. According to the 1996 champion, he treats his drivers as human while giving them the best machine possible. Though, the British former racer appreciates his human qualities more. Hill highlighted how Newey builds a personal relationship with his drivers which is why he is the best.

The other aspect Hill talked about is his overall knowledge. There is no doubt Newey is the best aerodynamicist out there. However, according to the former Williams driver, it’s his overall understanding of the package.

So, it makes sense why the Newey can be considered an all-rounder with expertise in understanding the drivers’ psyche too besides the harmony between the aerodynamics, suspension, and the engine of an F1 car.

Riccardo Patrese also puts faith in the abilities of Adrian Newey

Riccardo Patrese was the first driver to win in the Williams FW14 that Adrian Newey designed. After working with him closely, the Italian formed a healthy relationship with Newey that exists to this day. So, knowing and working with the 25-time F1 champion, he confessed, “If Adrian comes we win” keeping the Newey to Ferrari rumors in mind.

However, knowing the Red Bull genius personally, Patrese knows there will be some obstacles. The Italian detailed how the Colchester native likes to stay close to home. Moving to Ferrari would mean moving to Italy. Newey has rejected a Ferrari offer and a chance to work with Michael Schumacher in the past for the exact reason.

Then, his paranoia of not being away from home stemmed from his first failed marriage because he moved to the USA for work. So, on account of his second wife Marigold, despite her willingness to move, he rejected Ferrari’s offer in 1995.

On the other hand, Aston Martin has also reportedly gotten in touch with Newey to secure his services. With a new state-of-the-art facility and an in-house wind tunnel, it might be an enticing offer. What makes it better is Aston Martin is based in Silverstone.

Not only the homesick engineer won’t have to change countries, but he will also fulfill his desire to work with Fernando Alonso. Two birds one stone! The move away from Red Bull might be imminent, but it’s anyone’s guess where Adrian Newey will end up going.