Valtteri Bottas Refuses to Lose Hope on Sauber Seat Despite Gabriel Bortoleto Gaining an Edge

After three years with the team, Valtteri Bottas’ future with Sauber looks to be in jeopardy. The Hinwil-based team has been reluctant to finalize a deal with the Finn. Now, McLaren junior, Gabriel Bortoleto has entered the conversation as a serious contender for the #77 driver’s seat.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Bottas gave host, Matt Baker an update on the negotiations he’s been having with team principal, Matt Binotto. The 35-year-old has conceded to lengthy talks but explains that the team is yet to decide on his future.

He also clarified that no news is imminently in the pipeline. As the season approaches a conclusion, Bottas and the media will have to wait a bit longer before an announcement is made.

“We’ve held talks with Mattia and we’ve progressed but nothing is signed or confirmed yet. There are many factors in this sport but I am always positive and for me, it’s clear where I want to be next year and the years ahead which is here.”

: Valtteri Bottas has admitted his F1 career could end if he doesn’t secure the Stake F1 seat for 2025. Bottas, who is in talks with new team boss Mattia Binotto, hinted at potential progress but acknowledged that options are limited. He remains hopeful his experience will keep… pic.twitter.com/9hrB2szdqb — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 11, 2024

With no seat available elsewhere for 2025, Sauber is the last hope for Bottas to keep racing in the sport. And though he is hopeful of racing in 2025, Sauber might be more inclined to give 19-year-old Brazilian racing prodigy, Bortoleto a shot at a race-seat.

Why is Audi behind Gabriel Bortoleto?

In recent weeks, the name Bortoleto has been thrown into the conversation as a possible teammate for Nico Hulkenberg from next year. Binotto has also confirmed his interest in the 19-year-old driver.

Bortoleto has had an impressive stint in the junior formulas. He won the F3 championship in his rookie season, last year and is in contention of repeating that feat in F2 this year. He sits only ten points away from taking the lead with four more rounds left.

His performances have also turned heads in the paddock. During the Italian GP weekend, he took the win in the Feature Race at Monza – orchestrating an incredible drive to make a comeback from the very back of the grid.

⚠️ | Brazilian F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto has reportedly been given the greenlight by McLaren to enter talks with Stake F1/Audi for their 2025 vacancy. The Woking-based team want to retain the option to bring the driver back in the future, should Norris or Piastri depart.#F1… pic.twitter.com/Mmbglhk2ME — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 10, 2024

Bortoleto has also been given the green signal by McLaren. The Woking-based team has released the Brazilian, and this means he is open to negotiating with other teams on the grid.