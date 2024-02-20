Verdict Is Out on Mercedes’ Highly Controversial Front Wing

Mercedes made headlines with a radical overhaul in its design philosophy introduced on the W15. Amid all the elements, the one that caught the spotlight was its front wing design. The controversial design had many experts wondering if the rivals would let it go without a review from the FIA. The assumption did not land far from the truth.

Advertisement

As per rumors doing the rounds of the internet, 4 teams stood up against Mercedes’ unexpected innovation. However, the query launched by Ferrari, Red Bull, Aston Martin, and Alpine, has fallen on its head.

The FIA ruled in Mercedes’ favor, dubbing the front wing design legal. Now we need to wait to see if the other teams will follow suit, copy the design, and mend it as per their overall design philosophy.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesNewsUK/status/1759876255648776587?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The “legality wire” (the name incorporated by experts for the contentious part of the front wing), at first impression, gives at least two technical advantages. One of those is the creation of a vortex that would move along the inside of the front tires.

The other is the ability of this vortex to drive away the dirty air from the car in front. How effectively the engineers in Brackley have mastered this concept? Only time will tell.

How Mercedes engineers interpreted the regulations to their advantage

When the ground-effect era came into existence, many believed it took away the freedom of engineers to display their true abilities. However, the front wing was one area of development that gave ample carte blanche to be artistic. Despite that, there are certain restrictions which a team has to work under.

Among those is the presence of no more than 4 elements on the front wing. While the W15’s front wing essentially features 4 flaps, the topmost of those is connected to the nose through a thin and presumable bendy element, the legality wire.

Advertisement

The design also satisfies the requirement that makes the visibility of every closed section, when viewed from below, a must. It also satisfies the exception of the rearmost point of the rearmost closed section not to be visible, when viewed from above.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NorthHertsSam/status/1758066556519457053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mercedes also features an innovative P-shaped sidepod inlets that caught the eye. While the slender design does not look aggressive enough in itself, when viewed in tandem with the front wing, the overall package begins to make more sense.

While the design is compliant with the principal regulations, some feel it violates the spirit with which these restrictions were legislated. However, that is an area that remains in the gray and Mercedes engineers deserve a pat on the back for their legal expert-like interpretation.