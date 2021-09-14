“Verstappen I think is the quicker driver now”– Former F1 world champion draws his judgment in Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rivalry

“Verstappen I think is the quicker driver now”– Former F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart calls Max Verstappen quicker than Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are amidst an intense battle for the 2021 championship, and for sure, there is no room for error for both drivers, with only marginal points of difference between the two.

Former F1 driver Jackie Stewart has talked about the rivalry between the two protagonists of this year’s title challenge, and according to him, Verstappen is a bit quicker than the Briton.

“I think Mercedes have the best package at the moment, but Red Bull have shown they are pushing hard. I think it will be between the two. Verstappen I think is the quicker driver now, but he’s still a bit in the puppy phase,” he tells UK’s ‘Talk Sport’ radio station.

“At the same time, Lewis might be coming to the end of his Formula 1 career, so I think the future has more in store for Verstappen. But don’t rule out Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is an extremely good driver.”

Another incident of both being too anxious

Stewart then talked about two drivers’ recent collision in Monza, which sparked several headlines. He mentions that both drivers were too anxious to keep chasing.

“It was another experience of two drivers who are a bit too anxious to keep chasing,” he says. “It’s a circuit where there is an opportunity to overtake in one or two other areas.”

“Like at Silverstone when there was a collision between the two drivers, I think it could have been avoided in both cases. It was too early to push like that and anyone could have gone airborne, ended up upside down, it could have been a very serious situation.”

In the end, Verstappen was declared guilty by the FIA for the collision and will be serving a three-place grid penalty for the next Grand Prix.