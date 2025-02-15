“Very Emotional to See It Here Every Time”: Esteban Ocon Displays His Most Valuable Car on YouTube Debut

Esteban Ocon FRA, BWT Alpine F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Esteban Ocon has become the latest F1 driver to start a YouTube channel, following in the footsteps of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz. The Frenchman has never shown a particular interest in vlogging or sharing his on- and off-track life, but his debut video is a refreshing change — a 46-minute feature on the cars he owns.

While giving a tour of his father’s garage, Ocon introduced him and shared how they built and maintained it.

Alongside showcasing his car collection, the former Alpine driver highlighted one that will always be priceless to him — the 2021 Alpine A521.

Despite his bitter split with Alpine at the end of 2024, the team graciously gifted Ocon the car that earned him his maiden Grand Prix win in Hungary in 2021. They presented him with the A521 in July, just a month after announcing his departure.

Ocon continues to cherish his time with Alpine, with the 2021 car holding a special place in those memories. The 28-year-old keeps the blue-and-red-liveried A521 in his father’s garage, alongside other equipment from his racing career.

“It’s very emotional to see it here every time,” he stated.

Except for the batteries, Ocon has the entire car including the engine and the gearbox. Given his concern about “not damaging” it, he’s unlikely to take it out for a spin — not like he will be able to without the batteries. “Nicest car I’ve driven so far,” he added.

It will always be a treasured piece of machinery, evoking nostalgic memories of his Grand Prix victory in Budapest.

Ocon’s 2021 triumph in Hungary

In chaotic rainy conditions, Valtteri Bottas took out nearly half the front runners at the start of the 2021 Hungarian GP. This incident opened the door for Ocon and Sebastian Vettel to fight for the win, while title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen found themselves further down the order, battling to recover.

As Hamilton charged through the field, Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso held him off for several laps. Though the Mercedes driver eventually got past, it was too late to challenge for victory.

This staunch defense was crucial for Ocon to take his maiden F1 race win. He did amazingly well to keep his nose clean and stay in the race lead, defending from the four-time champion Vettel.

Ocon’s karting helmet inspired by Michael Schumacher

Apart from his race-winning Alpine, Ocon also showcased his karting helmet and race suit, stored in his father’s garage. His father had personally painted the helmet in a red color scheme, inspired by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

The seven-time world champion frequently wore a red helmet, especially during his Ferrari days — a time when Ocon was racing in karting and naturally looked up to Schumacher. “I’ve always been a fan of Michael,” he said.

After seeing Schumacher compete at a karting event in Magny-Cours, Ocon’s father took note of the helmet’s details and replicated the design for his son. Ocon used that helmet for nearly five seasons, from 2006 until the start of 2010.