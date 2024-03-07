Max Verstappen Reacts to Mercedes Photoshops With Hints at Red Bull Exit Clause

The Formula 1 market has been buzzing with rumors ever since Lewis Hamilton announced his plan to join Ferrari in 2025. Amidst this, several drivers’ names have come up to join George Russell at Mercedes next year. Interestingly, the latest entrant on the list is the Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen. Last week, rumors came out linking the Dutchman to the Silver Arrows after his father, Jos Verstappen, was seen talking with Toto Wolff. Following that, social media took off, with several fan pages, even photoshopping Verstappen’s face onto the Mercedes race suit. Considering this, Max Verstappen was asked about the situation and whether he had a contract clause allowing him to leave Red Bull.

Responding to that, Verstappen said, “Like any other driver. I think there’s always things written in that contract. But ultimately that just stays within the team.” Additionally, Verstappen also mentioned that his Red Bull contract doesn’t allow him to discuss his exit clause.

In light of this, when the reporter asked him whether this says something, Verstappen responded by saying that yes, it ‘certainly says something’ although we don’t have to specify what exactly that is.

Earlier amidst Christian Horner’s investigation when the Red Bull team boss maintained his position, Verstappen’s dad claimed that he would ‘explode’. This is because Verstappen Sr. believes the squad will be in danger of being “torn apart” if Horner stays as the team principal.

These statements, along with Jos’ meeting with Wolff, have prompted the fans to think if the three-time champion will leave the team. However, based on Verstappen’s claim, it appears that he has some specific ideas.

Amid media scrutiny what exactly is Max Verstappen thinking about his future?

Max Verstappen started the new season strongly, winning by a comfortable margin in Bahrain. However, in the thick of that, rumors have surfaced regarding Verstappen’s position at Red Bull. The reason behind this is his father’s comments on Horner. Nevertheless, Mercedes has entered the scene since then, and there have been speculations the Silver Arrows could lure away the Red Bull ace.

Amidst that, Verstappen has adopted a relaxed demeanor, asserting that there is no reason for him to walk away from the dominant Red Bull. However, the Dutchman later hinted that anything could take place in life. He did this by referring to Hamilton’s Ferrari move.

Speaking about it, ahead of Saudi Arabian GP, the Dutchman said, “The thing is I think no one would have ever seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari. So you can never say 100 percent. That’s how it’s going to be and I approach my life like that.”

While wrapping up, Verstappen claimed that he had signed such a long contract with Red Bull (till 2028) only because of his trust in the team. He will thus remain with them as long as the team performs well.