Veteran F1 Journalist Claims Toto Wolff and Christian Horner Would Be Forced to Accept $40,000,000 and Allow the F1 Club to Expand

Red Bull and Mercedes have constantly been lobbying against the entry of new teams such as Andretti into F1. However, despite their best efforts, Business F1’s editor-in-chief has claimed that Formula 1 will force Christian Horner and Toto Wolff to accept the $40,000,000 pay and allow the entry of newer teams.

At present, the basic criteria of a new team wanting to enter the sport is that they would need to pay a whopping $200,000,000. The existing teams would then divide this amount to minimize the loss of revenue that will result with more sides joining Formula 1. Hence, if two new teams join, then the amount all of them will receive is $400,000,00o, with each side receiving $40,000,000 each.

Even though the new prospective teams are ready to pay this massive amount, the likes of Wolff and Horner have yet been vetoing the same. However, Business F1 believes that the same could change now.

Two teams get the green light to join Formula 1 from 2026

According to Business F1, the number of teams on the grid in 2026 will increase from 10 to 12. The report then adds that these new teams will be accepted into F1 on the same terms that have been agreed in Concorde-8 three years ago.

After stating the same, the Business F1 report goes to the extent of claiming that the likes of Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur are just coming up with excuses at the moment to not allow newer teams to join the sport.

“The three do not want two new teams because they feel they will become poorer as a result. But in their hearts, they know they are fighting a rearguard action and it is now inevitable. Formula 1 has to allow two new teams in. It is not a closed shop,” explains the report.

While there are multiple teams that can join F1 provided they are willing to pay the entry fee, the two most likely to join the sport are Andretti and Hitech Grand Prix.

Andretti and Hitech Grand Prix are close to joining F1

According to planetf1.com, Andretti are prepared to launch a formal bid to join F1 from the 2026 season onwards. The American motorsports company, which has been attempting to make an entry into F1 since 2021, is now keen on tying up with GM Motorsports via their Cadillac brand to launch their bid. Similarly, to Andretti, Hitech Grand Prix is also edging ever closer to making a strong bid to get into F1.

This is because the Silverstone-based company has now received backing from Asian business tycoon Vladimir Kim. Hence, considering that newer teams are finding it easier to join the sport, it seems that times have changed drastically as the teams at the back of the grid also seem to have enough to sustain themselves.