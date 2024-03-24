“Alexander Volkanovski On Short Notice”: UFC Star’ Team-Up with Daniel Ricciardo at Australian GP Sparks Fan Frenzy

Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski is one of the biggest sports icons in Australia. Although he was not the first Australian champion, Volkanovski forged his legacy by becoming arguably the greatest featherweight champion of all time. ‘The Great’ is often seen sharing meeting and sharing words of wisdom with other athletes. He most recently took time out to attend the Australian Grand Prix where he met and posted a picture with fellow countryman Daniel Ricciardo.

For the uninitiated, Daniel Ricciardo is an eight-time race winner in Formula 1. The Australian driver is considered as one of the best talents to have entered the sport. So far in F1 he has raced for big teams such as RedBull, McLaren, and Renault. He is currently racing for the sister team of RedBull, ‘Visa Cash App RB’. Prior to the race, Volkanovski met up with Ricciardo and posted a picture on social media saying, “Race Day”. The post garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the post.

One fan made fun of Volkanovski saying, “Volk on short notice in the pit crew.”

Another fan added, “Have fun Volk and thanks for being a terrific fighter.”

“Are you the reserve driver?? Haha” – Another fan commented on the same joke.

“Volka should race in Formula 1 replace a driver just like UFC” – a fan suggested a change of careers for Volkanovski.

Another fighter commented on Volkanovski’s decision to step in on short notice for a fight saying, “Someone must be feeling sick in the pits.”

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, the race weekend has been a disaster for his fellow countryman, Daniel Ricciardo.

Alexander Volkanovski’s advice fails to rescue Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian Grand Prix is the third race on this year’s calendar. Bahrain hosted the season opener followed by Saudi Arabia. Prior to the race weekend, ‘The Great’ shared a video sharing a few tips about racing for Daniel Ricciardo. Unfortunately, Volkanovski’s tips do not appear to be working well for Ricciardo who is struggling massively this weekend.



The former RedBull star qualified 18th after having his lap time deleted. Things did not improve a lot in the race either. At the time of writing, Ricciardo finds himself dead last, while his teammate finds himself in the points. However, the other Australian on the field, Oscar Piastri qualified 6th yesterday and currently finds himself third in the race.