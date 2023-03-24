Veteran F1 Journalist Terms Lewis Hamilton ‘Arrogant’ for Asserting Democratic Values on Saudi Arabia

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, salutes the crowd after finishing thirf in the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

During his appearance in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton voiced his concerns about the human rights issues in the kingdom. Though, the seven-time world champion didn’t directly speak against the government but made subtle digs.

Much of the criticism towards Saudi Arabia comes from its poor records of human rights and lack of civil liberties. The kingdom is viewed as a conservative government that formulates its laws on its religious ideas and principles.

Thus, when F1 visits Saudi Arabia, many even question whether the apex motorsport series should engage with countries with such reputations. However, amidst such backlash against the race in Jeddah, veteran F1 journalist Joe Saward has come in to support Saudi Arabia.

Joe Saward thinks critics of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix are arrogant

Saward, in his blog, talked about the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and his visit to the country. He thinks that people who want to impose democratic values without understanding the cultural aspects of the Islamic state are too arrogant.

“I find it incredibly arrogant when the complaining classes spout forth about other countries on the basis that their country and culture is right and everyone else has got it wrong. Democracy is not something one can force on a country,” wrote Saward.

He believes that such ideas should be compatible with a country’s ideologies, sensitivity, and timing. He thinks that snubbing the local traditions of countries and thinking the other way is the best, and the only way is ‘dumb arrogance’.

Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton have constantly been critical of Saudi GP’s presence in the paddock. Though, Hamilton at least doesn’t wish to boycott it but wants F1 to work more to ‘evolve the country’.

Is Lewis Hamilton right in his call-outs?

Saward’s opinion could be right or wrong in calling out the opposing section to the Saudi Arabian GP. However, Hamilton is among the most vocal drivers and is politically active, these two qualities are absent in most athletes across all sports, especially F1, yet he exercises his right to speak.

Therefore, he is seen as a hero by several persecuted groups. A kin of someone who got imprisoned in Saudi Arabia once wrote to Hamilton to speak on the alleged atrocities in the kingdom. At the same time, even Amnesty told him to be vocal against them.

So, often in media interactions, he is asked about such instances, and at that moment, he is obligated to speak as a human rights icon. So, as an F1 driver, he can’t be politically correct every time, but he at least brings hot topics to the surface.