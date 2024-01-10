Lewis Hamilton’s Brad Pitt Starer Finally Resumes Filming, but There’s a Twist

According to recent reports from Racer.com, the filming of the upcoming F1-based movie starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set to resume in America. The collaboration, backed by Pitt, Lewis Hamilton, and Apple, is capturing significant attention within the F1 community. The film has been integrated into multiple F1 race weekends in 2023, including the British Grand Prix and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Advertisement

copy

An interesting development reveals that the movie is scheduled to make an additional stop at another US race this year. According to reports, the production will utilize the Daytona International Speedway in the coming weeks as part of IMSA’s Roar, preceding the 24 Test runs from January 19 to 21.

Advertisement

This involvement will extend into the following week as the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship launches its season with the Rolex At Daytona event from January 25 to 28. However, there’s a notable departure from the special in-track sessions at F1 events.

Apparently, IMSA filming is expected to take place during official sessions, capturing moments integral to Pitt’s Driven-esque storyline. The movie centers around an aging driver who is brought back to mentor a struggling newcomer, promising an engaging narrative within the world of F1.

Lewis Hamilton maintains optimism in drawing in fresh fans through the movie

Formula 1 experienced a surge in popularity with Drive to Survive, allowing fans to delve deeper into the sport. Now, Lewis Hamilton too is optimistic that the forthcoming movie about F1 will further fuel the growth of the sport.

The movie is set for a 2025 theatrical release, a schedule that previously faced setbacks due to Hollywood strikes. Nevertheless, despite all the interruptions, Hamilton remains convinced that the film’s exposure, combined with F1’s expanding footprint in the US, will result in a wave of new devotees.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Racingnews 365.com, he noted the movie’s considerable focus on Las Vegas. In light of this Hamilton added, “We’re really just working as hard as we can to make sure that it’s a true reflection of this legendary sport. Both the old and the new.”



In his final remarks, Hamilton acknowledged the film’s role in contributing to the expansion and global reach of F1, specifically within the United States. He mentioned that given the distinct atmospheres provided by cities like Miami, he has consistently felt the necessity for more than just one race in the country.

Consequently, Hamilton believes that the expansion of F1 in the US to three races will now capture and amplify the ongoing excitement in the region.