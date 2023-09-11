Veteran Formula 1 Photojournalist Calls Out Poor Memory of Lando Norris for Forgetting His $300,000 McLaren Usage in Italy

Renowned photojournalist Kym Illman has recently opened up on the drivers and their way of arrival at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix on his official YouTube channel. There he mentioned how the McLaren driver Lando Norris arrived at Monza and an anecdote from last year that showcased the poor memory of the British driver regarding his $300,000 McLaren car.

Along with multiple McLarens that the 23-year-owns which include a 570s, a GT, and the brand new 765LT, he also owns a stunning 720s. Being a driver of the Papayas, he often gets to drive them around the race weekends.

However, on one occasion Norris forgot that he used the 720s to arrive at one of the most iconic tracks in the world. Admittedly, this has come to light after Illman asked him about his drive to Monza off late.

Illman exposed a weak link of Norris

In his video, Illman talked about the significant wealth that was seen at the carpark at Monza. Such as the two SF90 Stradale by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. There, he also mentioned Norris and his forgetful nature amid the huge fanbase he grew in the country.

Speaking about this, the photojournalist said, “I asked him why wasn’t he driving a McLaren. He said ‘I never drive McLarens here at this race.‘” Following this, Illman added, “Well I thought otherwise in fact, I went back to check and checked and indeed last year he drove this beautiful black 720s.”

Nevertheless, it was all about the 2022 F1 season. With this, Illman also mentioned the ride that Norris took to arrive at Monza this year. It was a van that he chose to arrive in, uncharacteristically.

What did Norris drive to arrive at Monza in 2023?

Lando Norris arrived at the scene of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix in a Mercedes van. The McLaren driver was accompanied by his trainer and his father as the 23-year-old star was sitting in the back row.

The van, also known as Norris’ party van is a Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer people carrying van. It is capable of carrying 9 people together and it costs around $70,000.

This was indeed an uncharacteristic arrival by the young McLaren driver and very much away from the theme given he arrived at the temple of speed. Nevertheless, it was one of the rare occasions when Norris decided to stay different and it indeed grabbed eyeballs for sure.