Volkswagen Group is preparing to enter Formula One as talks progress successfully with two of the most famous teams

Audi and Porsche recently held negotiations with McLaren and Red bull respectively to revamp the Formula 1 grid from 2026.

Mercedes will have a competition for the constructor’s championship as it looks like Volkswagen subsidiaries Audi and Porsche will probably enter Formula 1.

By 2026, Formula 1 will become semi-electric and CO2-neutral. The VW subsidiaries aligning with the vision of sustainability will enter the sport with their own racing teams.

Audi is reportedly on the verge of submitting a purchase offer to McLaren CEO Paul Walsh. Audi and Porsche held preliminary talks with only a few teams. In the meantime, negotiations are well underway with the McLaren and Red Bull racing teams.