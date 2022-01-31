“W13 completed full FIA homologation on 13 January”– Mercedes busts test failure rumours with recent tweet

Mercedes busts fake news around their test fails rumours as they claim to pass homologation tests ahead of their car reveal in February.

On Sunday, reports of Mercedes failing their pre-season tests flared like a wildfire. But a day later, the 2021 constructors’ champions responded to the rumours.

The social media team of Mercedes posted a photo and claimed that it had passed the homologation tests already. Therefore, contradicting the reports surfacing earlier.

Coming soon. 👀 W13 completed full FIA homologation on 13 January 😉 pic.twitter.com/f6SditO95o — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 31, 2022

Furthermore, the Brackley-based-team have also sent a note to several prominent media outlets claiming that they passed these tests around two weeks ago. So, it assures they are on the right path of development.

Meanwhile, there were other reports of Red Bull failing a similar test ahead of the 2022 season. But the Milton-Keynes based outfit has denied such reports.

Red Bull e Mercedes hanno negato di aver avuto problemi particolari. Aston Martin nega di essere in ritardo. In realtà voci qualificate riportano alcune difficoltà in più per un team minore.#Formu1a #F1 — Giuliano Duchessa (@GiulyDuchessa) January 31, 2022

Mercedes eye to conquer again

With absolutely ruling the turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes now has the challenge to nail the new radical regulations that will be implemented from this new season.

In 2021, the reigning maintained that most of the focus was on developing the car for 2022 than competing for the title. Now, with the new season just a few weeks away, they would be fancied to extend their title-winning streak.

The new regulations aim to increase competition on the grid with massive transformation in aerodynamics. Thus, Mercedes would be facing staunch competition from Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

Ferrari this season could prove itself to be a dark horse. Having finished P3 in the constructors’ standings and bringing in incredible development to the engine, they would be in a strong position for 2022.

However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko thinks that Ferrari won’t challenge his team and Mercedes for the title, even if they take odd wins next season.

