F1

“Wait wait ..only $86k?”– F1 Reddit gobsmacked after Esteban Ocon’s 2017 Force India car gets sold for peanuts

"Wait wait ..only $86k?"– F1 Reddit gobsmacked after Esteban Ocon's 2017 Force India car gets sold for peanuts
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Magic Johnson made no excuses, Isiah Thomas made none too": Shaquille O'Neal's $400M net worth and career has been built on a simple philosophy
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Wait wait ..only $86k?"– F1 Reddit gobsmacked after Esteban Ocon's 2017 Force India car gets sold for peanuts
“Wait wait ..only $86k?”– F1 Reddit gobsmacked after Esteban Ocon’s 2017 Force India car gets sold for peanuts

Esteban Ocon’s 2017 Force India car got sold for $86,000, which baffled F1 fans on…