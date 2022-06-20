“Esteban Ocon was joking when he told the FIA it was really bad” – Kevin Magnussen believes Alpine driver’s joke to the FIA ruined his Canadian GP

Kevin Magnussen had to pit after Esteban Ocon jokingly complained to the FIA about the front wing damage ruining his race.

Kevin Magnussen’s Canadian Grand Prix weekend was like a rollercoaster ride. He finished fourteenth in the second and third practice which was pretty disappointing for the American outfit.

However, there was plenty of luck going into the qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve due to the rain all over the track.

The Haas team locked the third grid with Magnussen securing fifth and Mick Schumacher locking the sixth position delighting fans.

Kevin Magnussen contact with Lewis Hamilton

The Hass curse returned as Kevin Magnussen’s race was over before it even began. During the start of the race, the Danish international’s front wing was damaged after a clash with Lewis Hamilton.

However, Magnussen continued to drive a few more laps despite the stewards handing him the black and orange flags.

The Haas driver believes that Esteban Ocon’s conversation with the FIA forced him to pit ruining his race and points-scoring opportunity.

Magnussen believes Esteban Ocon’s joke ruined his race

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was right behind the Magnussen after the incident. He informed the FIA that Magnussen’s broken front wing was a danger to other drivers.

After a few laps, Magnussen had to pit. He finished 17th behind William’s Nicholas Latifi and called the decision a ridiculous one.

A furious Magnussen stated: “I just spoke to Ocon and he said he was joking when he told the FIA it was really bad. If you know you can influence the FIA that way, you do, don’t you? That’s what he did. Fair play. They have to let us drive. It was nothing.”