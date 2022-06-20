F1

“Esteban Ocon was joking when he told the FIA it was really bad” – Kevin Magnussen believes Alpine driver’s joke to the FIA ruined his Canadian GP

"Esteban Ocon was joking when he told the FIA it was really bad" - Kevin Magnussen believes Alpine driver's joke to the FIA ruined his Canadian GP
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"There is still time for him": Glenn McGrath wants Umran Malik to play first-class cricket before making test debut
Next Article
“Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, Dennis Rodman… and Al Horford?!”: The Cs big man becomes only the 4th player in NBA Playoffs history to grab 214 rebounds over the age of 35
F1 Latest News
"Most races without securing a victory"- Lewis Hamilton is on verge of breaking his personal record at the British Grand Prix
“Most races without securing a victory”- Lewis Hamilton is on verge of breaking his personal record at his home Grand Prix

Seven times World Champion Lewis Hamilton has now equalled his record for most races without…