Watch: Fan Insists Lewis Hamilton to Sign Ferrari Stock Certificate; See How F1 Champ Responded

Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing Ferrari debut in Australia is now behind him. The Briton is already in Shanghai for round two of the 2025 season, where fans have warmly welcomed him, as evidenced by the huge crowd gathered in the streets upon his arrival.

Fans bring various items for their heroes to sign. In Shanghai, some had Hamilton’s autobiography—My Story, published in 2007—while others opted for the more common Ferrari caps among other merchandize.

As usual, the seven-time world champion was happy to sign autographs. It was a routine procedure until he came across a fan who had something unusual in his hands.

“What’s that?” the 40-year-old asked, visibly perplexed.

Once Hamilton realized that it was a Ferrari Stock Certificate, he refused to sign it. “Yeah… I can’t,” he said, fully aware that unauthorized signatures on stock certificates could lead to trouble.

Fans on social media praised Hamilton for being “smart” enough to read what he was presented with before signing. With hordes of fans usually gathering around celebrities, many choose to not take a look at what they are signing, just to get done with the whole ordeal quickly.

Or the way he was smart and aware enough to read then not sign. He didn’t show any confusion. — Dm (@Iknowsowha) March 19, 2025

It’s easy to sign something one might regret, but Hamilton proved he is still razor-sharp both on and off the track. Perhaps this awareness will aid his racecraft on Sunday as he looks to recover from a disappointing P10 finish in Australia.

Can Hamilton and Ferrari bounce back in Shanghai?

With F1’s most statistically successful driver joining Ferrari this season, expectations were inevitably sky-high for both Hamilton and the Italian outfit. However, the Briton’s performance in Australia last weekend was a major disappointment.

Ferrari not only lacked pace but Hamilton’s struggles were further compounded by repeated miscommunication with his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami. The 40-year-old’s frustration was evident as he repeatedly told the Italian to leave him alone, while he was relaying useless information.

While Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged the need for better communication, he remained optimistic about the races ahead. The Frenchman believes that the Shanghai International Circuit’s distinct characteristics compared to Melbourne’s Albert Park will provide Ferrari with a quick opportunity to “turn the page” and bounce back.

Hamilton, given his impressive record in China, will be hoping to deliver another masterclass. The seven-time champion holds the most Chinese GP wins (6), the most podiums (9), and the most pole positions (6).

Lewis Hamilton has dominated in Shanghai over the years pic.twitter.com/fwqxEtCCyA — Autosport (@autosport) March 19, 2025

If Hamilton and Ferrari manage to turn things around with a win in China, it could ignite their title challenge against McLaren—a battle many F1 fans had eagerly anticipated this season.