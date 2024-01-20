Lewis Hamilton Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex Irina Shayk Days After Sparking Dating Rumors With Juliana Nalu

As F1 continues through the off-season, Lewis Hamilton continues to keep his fans on their toes with dating rumors. The 7-time champion was recently caught by the shutterbugs in Paris. The lady spotted with him was none other than soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

The 38-year-old supermodel dated Ronaldo for approximately six years between 2010 and 2015. After the breakup with the Portuguese star, Shayk dated Hollywood sensation, Bradley Cooper for five years. The couple had a daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017. Shayk dated another sporting heartthrob, former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady, in 2023.

Hamilton, on the other hand, recently sparked dating rumors with model Juliana Nalu. As per Planet F1, the pair partied together on New Year in Brazil, Nalu’s home country. The speculations over their romantic relationship started around a year before, though.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, Hamilton went out on a vacation with actor Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White. In one of the videos of the vacation posted by the couple, Hamilton was seen cozying up with a lady. Many speculated her to be Nalu.

While neither Hamilton nor Juliana confirmed or denied the speculations in 2023, the pair wasn’t shy to appear together during the recent New Year celebrations. Nalu is one of the most sought-after models with a portfolio that boasts of collaborative work with Kim Kardashian. She also dated Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, a while ago.

What happened to Lewis Hamilton – Shakira dating rumors?

In the middle of the 2023 F1 season, Hamilton sparked dating rumors with pop sensation Shakira. The Colombian singer was in attendance for the Miami GP with Tom Cruise. However, she was spotted partying with the Mercedes driver on a boat after the race was over. The duo was also rumored to head for a dinner date following the boat party.

The rumors gained traction when friends close to the couple dropped a cryptic comment. Reportedly, they told a certain section of the media that the pair is more than just friends.

The speculations, however, died down soon. That was during the British GP at Silverstone. Shakira’s close friends narrated how Hamilton did not let her through to the Mercedes motorhome during the race weekend. The 46-year-old singer felt disrespected by the move which reportedly became the reason for the breakup.

Hamilton is 39 and has a long dating history. The speedster dated singer Nicole Scherzinger, who was a regular in the McLaren garage right from Hamilton’s debut season in F1.