Watches From Las Vegas GP: From Sylvester Stallone’s $900K Rolex to Toto Wolff’s One of Its Kind IWC

American sports are famous for not only the action that takes place but also for the number of A-listers that attend such events. Last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix was no different as some of the biggest stars from various fields attended the race.

And with such well-known personalities attending the Grand Prix weekend, they also sported some of the most luxurious watches. Social media influencer Chad Alexander, who specializes in creating videos for some of the most iconic watches worn by celebrities during various events, revealed some of the most eye-catching timepieces people wore to the Las Vegas GP.

Actor Sylvester Stallone perhaps grabbed most of the limelight as he wore a white gold and meteorite dial $900,000 Rolex Sky-dweller watch to the paddock. This exquisite timepiece comes in an Oyster 42 mm yellow gold case.

This watch is made from 18 ct yellow gold and has several diamonds attached to it. Another brilliant feature of this watch is that it is waterproof up to 100 meters/330 feet. The watch also has a fantastic power reserve as it can last for about 72 hours.

With this watch coming with so many features, it is no surprise that Stallone’s watch was one of the most expensive worn in the paddock. However, his was not the most unique.

Toto Wolff wore an IWC Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar

With IWC being the Mercedes F1 team’s long-standing sponsor, it came as no surprise that Wolff chose to flaunt a watch from the iconic Swiss brand. Alexander revealed in his video that the Mercedes team principal wore a 34,000 CHF ($38,400) IWC Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar watch to the Las Vegas GP paddock.

This watch has automatic winding and a diameter of 46.2 mm. It has a blue dial and comes in a blue stainless steel case. This watch’s battery life is even more impressive than that of the Rolex Sky-dweller watch worn by Stallone as it lasts for seven days.

Another impressive feature of this watch is that it comes with an 18-carat gold medallion rotor. This timepiece also has a sapphire glass, convex, antireflective coating on both sides.

Similarly to Wolff, Mercedes driver George Russell also wore a watch from the Swiss brand. The British racer decided to sport the IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 which costs approximately $11,700 in retail. This watch also has automatic winding and has a diameter of 40.0 mm.

This timepiece comes with a black dial, and a stainless steel bracelet and arrives in a blue, stainless steel case. Similarly to Wolff’s watch, this timepiece also has a sapphire glass, convex, anti-reflective coating on both sides.

Yuki Tsunoda wore a special edition Tudor watch

In the same Instagram video, Alexander revealed that Tsunoda wore a special edition Black Bay Ceramic Las Vegas Tudor watch. What is special about this timepiece is that Tudor made it especially for the RB driver and it is not for sale.

This is the second time in 2024 that Tudor has made a watch for the RB drivers for a race in the United States. Back in May, Tudor made the Black Bay Ceramic Chameleon for the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Tsunoda‘s latest green-blue dial watch is inspired by the glittering lights and the colors of the Las Vegas strip. It comes in a 41 mm black ceramic case and has a 70-hour power reserve. Since this timepiece was exclusively made for Tsunoda, no details about how much it costs are available.

What other watches were worn to the Las Vegas GP?

Among the many celebrities that attended this past weekend’s Las Vegas GP, Olympic gold medalist sprinter Noah Lyles wore a $42,000 18 ct Solid Gold Vintage Serviced Automatic Omega Constellation. Famous American rapper Snoop Dogg also made his presence felt at the Las Vegas Strip last weekend and wore a $7,750 Santos de Cartier.

Among all the celebrities that flaunted their watches, Snoop Dogg’s timepiece was perhaps the cheapest, among the ones mentioned by Alexander in his video. The American rapper’s timepiece is a dual-time watch that comes in a steel case.

LA and Long Beach in the fast lane! Great to hang out with @SnoopDogg . Bringing West Coast energy to the #LasVegasGP. pic.twitter.com/KnEmO1Vzx2 — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) November 23, 2024

It has a case width of 40.2 mm and a thickness of 10.1 mm. With it also being water-resistant up to 100 meters/300 feet, it seems like a budget-friendly watch that also has several striking features.

During the same video, Alexander revealed that Gordan Ramsey wore a Vintage Patek Nautilus 3700 watch which cost approximately $140,000. This watch, which was produced in the 1980s, comes in a stainless steel case that has a dimension of 42 mm.

This stunning timepiece has a blue dial with horizontal embossed bars. This watch is powered by an ultra-thin caliber 28-255SC automatic movement with a solid gold rotor.

Other stunning watches worn included the $138,000 Tag Heuer Monaco Split Seconds Chronograph (Max Verstappen), $300,000 Richard Mille RM67-02 Italy (Carlos Sainz), and the $62,000 H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Chronograph (Esteban Ocon).