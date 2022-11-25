The Rock Once Settled the Debate Over Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone as to Who’s the Greatest Action Star

In the movie industry, fans often debate about who is the best and in what sense. If we talk about the greatest action stars, the list would be incomplete without The Rock, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone. Action movies and all three men go hand in hand as they have proven time and again. Well, the 10-time WWE champion discussed the hot topic during an episode of his Young Rock TV series.

The American TV Sitcom is a comedic take on the young life of The People’s Champion and the outrageous stories of his family. In one of its episodes last year, the now-Hollywood megastar shared who he feels is the greatest action star of all time.

The Rock claimed Sylvester Stallone was a better action star than Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a clip posted by The Rock on Instagram, the WWE legend could be seen debating over acting legends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The whole discussion was circled about who is the greatest action star of all time. In the video, Young Rock argues that Sylvester Stallone is better than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, it was all just a funny take as The Rock clarified he has his utmost admiration for Hollywood icons. The People Champion confessed he grew up watching both action stars. He thanked them for their help during his early days. The Rock wrote:

“Sly [Sylvester Stallone] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] were MY HEROES growing up and I will forever be GRATEFUL to them both for being so incredibly kind and supportive of me and my career when I first broke into Hollywood.”

For fans, there might be a debate, but all three action stars share a bond of mutual respect and admiration. Moreover, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are much more senior than The Rock in the industry. Known for being a down-to-earth person, he will never compare himself with the veterans.

The Great One has also discussed his WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns on Young Rock

First things first, the series is a sitcom and has nothing to do with what will happen in the future. However, in one of the episodes, young Rock and Roman Reigns can be seen talking about a match at WrestleMania.

In fact, after that, rumors of both Samoans fighting at the next show of shows caught more fire. The Brahma Bull is speculated to make his return to the WWE ring next year.

