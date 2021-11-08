“Carlos fits in like glove, he looks like an actor anyway” – Carlos Sainz to feature in a future episode of Money Heist

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will be featured in a future episode of Money Heist along with Moto GP rider Marc Marquez.

A few weeks ago, both the Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc revealed their favourite TV show or movie of 2021. The Spanish driver had named Game of Thrones, Suits and Money Heist, while Charles Leclerc just named one – Money Heist.

Now one of these Ferrari drivers will feature in a future episode of their favourite show. Carlos Sainz is rumoured to play the role of a getaway driver. To which some fans jokingly replied that it may be difficult for Sainz to drive with that plastic mask.

The details about the episode, season or the release date of the popular Spanish show is unknown.

Carlos Sainz is disappointed with Drive to Survive

Recently, the 27-year-old was disappointed by the portrayal of Ferrari in the Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive.’ He said, ” Ferrari is a lot cooler, a lot better, a lot bigger than it appears in the episode of Drive to Survive.”

Ferrari’s campaign was the worst after a long time in 2020. The team struggled and finished at P6 in the Constructors’ Championship.

In the current F1 season Scuderia Ferrari stands in third place behind Red Bull and ahead of McLaren. After the Mexico City GP, the team extended their lead from McLaren by 13.5 points with four races remaining.

However, Sainz was not satisfied with the team’s performance. He said that he lost too much time behind his teammate Charles Leclerc who was chasing Pierre Gasly at P5.

Although, Sainz started the race ahead of his teammate he lost positions when he was caught up behind Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo’s Turn 1 crash.

By the time he got ahead of Leclerc, the Spanish driver was not able to chase down Gasly.

