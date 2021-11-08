F1

“Carlos fits in like glove, he looks like an actor anyway” – Carlos Sainz to feature in a future episode of Money Heist

"Carlos fits in like glove, he looks like an actor anyway" - Carlos Sainz to feature in a future episode of Money Heist
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs New York Knicks? Philadelphia 76ers suffer injury blow as MVP center ruled out due to Covid protocols
Next Article
“We’re not the championship team we want to be right now, we have to stay humble”: Frank Vogel gives his blunt opinions on LeBron James and co. amid the Lakers slow start
F1 Latest News
"We are a bit behind"– Mattia Binotto expected a better performance by Ferrari in Mexico
“We are a bit behind”– Mattia Binotto expected a better performance by Ferrari in Mexico

Ferrari finished P5 and 6 in Mexico, but team principal Mattia Binotto is unhappy with…