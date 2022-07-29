F1

“We are not stupid”: Guenther Steiner retaliates after Haas copy $1.5 Billion team’s package ahead of Hungarian GP

"We are not stupid": Guenther Steiner retaliates after Haas copy $1.5 Billion team's package ahead of Hungarian GP
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
ASAP Rocky’s ‘Scottie Pippen ignored Future so he f**ked his b*tch’ bar on $12 million worth Larsa Pippen
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We are not stupid": Guenther Steiner retaliates after Haas copy $1.5 Billion team's package ahead of Hungarian GP
“We are not stupid”: Guenther Steiner retaliates after Haas copy $1.5 Billion team’s package ahead of Hungarian GP

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner says copying Ferrari does no harm as they want to…