“We are performing well”– Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari grabbing podiums is a good signal

“We are performing well”– Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari grabbing podiums this year is a good sign for their following campaigns.

At the start of this season, Ferrari declared that 2021 is more of their revival year than setting ambitions. In that, the Maranello based team has been pretty successful.

This year, Carlos Sainz has been a crucial addition to Ferrari, but a few crashes by Sainz have hindered what could be a perfect debut season of his with Ferrari.

“I guess you guys have seen from the outside that I’m not still 100% at home with the car,” Sainz said. “I don’t want to bring back the crashes, but I’ve never crashed in my career.”

“I’m a driver that never puts it in the wall, but for some reason, there have been a few crashes that show that I still don’t fully 100% understand the car.”

“[In Sochi] I made a conscious effort also to take it step by step, through free practice, into qualy, and be fast really when I need to be fast instead of being fast straight away in FP1.”

“It has worked well, it has given me a good confidence, and I’ve been quick all weekend and I’ve been feeling at home.”

Getting podiums is a good sign

In 2021, Ferrari has got four podiums and stand fourth in the constructors’ championship. Sainz believes that the odd podiums in between are definitely a good sign for them.

🏆 P3 VAMOS!! We gave it all and we will keep pushing!! –#carlossainz#essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/VbDUglW2TC — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 26, 2021

“We’ve used our opportunities to score those three podiums,” Sainz said. “We just maximise the opportunities that we get. It’s a good signal, a signal that the team, under pressure and in the right moments, we are performing well.

“We are getting the results whenever the chances are coming,” he concluded. Ferrari is hoping to beat McLaren in the constructors’ race in the remaining races.