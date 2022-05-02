“It looks positive” – Why Miami Grand Prix could give F1 an overtaking fest this Sunday?

The Miami Grand Prix is the newest addition to F1 in 2022 and it looks as though the track offers a good opportunity for the drivers.

The newest addition to the 2022 F1 calendar – Miami Grand Prix – will be held on 6-8 May. Like all the new circuits, drivers will have to rely on their team’s simulators to learn the track.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas has already tried his hands on the track and has described it as a “positive” track.

The race in Florida will mark the 11th different United States venue the sport has visited, with a 12th set to follow as Las Vegas joins the calendar in 2023.

After completing his pre-race running, Bottas said, “I did it last week, some proper running there in the sim. Actually, it was nice to see that this seems to be a really good track for overtaking.”

"I think the way the track has been planned, from my side, it looks positive. It should be good racing."

Miami Grand Prix has pretty long straights

The Miami International Autodrome is a 5.41-kilometre anticlockwise circuit. The track features 19 corners and two lengthy, flat-out sections that are followed by tight corners with heavy braking zones.

Built around the Hard Rock Stadium, the architects of the track said that it has the most technically-demanding corner sequence in terms of construction.

However, Bottas is hopeful that this layout can provide some strong chances to make moves. He also expects the event to be the one to remember.

“Yeah, pretty long straights and a couple of really good overtaking opportunities,” Bottas said of the circuit.

“Let’s see how it is in real life, but to me, on paper, it looks good, and I’m sure as an event it’s going to be pretty amazing,” he said.

