“We are racers that have respect”– Valtteri Bottas vows to keep it clean against Max Verstappen in final two races

Valtteri Bottas, who enters into the 100th start for Mercedes this weekend, claims he will keep it clean against Max Verstappen.

Red Bull and Mercedes are separated by only marginal points difference. One DNF to a driver could be fatal for the concerned team and make all the difference in the championship.

However, Valtteri Bottas claims that he is aloof of such ideas. While both teams are in a tight competition, he would maintain the sanctity of racing and expects the same from Max Verstappen.

“Every point in this championship is obviously super important and both me and Lewis will try to get every point we can,” explained the Mercedes driver.

“But also, we are racers that have respect, and I also think in that situation Max wouldn’t do the calculations and what it would do in the points. I don’t think anyone is going to change the way we race.

“We’re going to race as hard and as well and as professionally as we can to get the best result,” he added.

Valtteri Bottas hitting 100

In Saudi Arabia, Bottas will mark his 100th start for Mercedes, a decorated spell where he played a pivotal role in four championship campaigns. Though, Bottas, after this season, will be replaced by George Russell in Mercedes.

— Allie Wanjiru (@alliewanjiru) December 2, 2021

“Thanks for reminding me! I think I didn’t know that! It’s really nice,” said Bottas. “With Williams I had, I think 77 races and now 100 with Mercedes so a nice round number I guess but it has gone pretty quickly and only two more to go with the team.”

“It’s an important two weeks ahead,” he added. Bottas, before bidding his time, also confessed he would, in his total capacity, ensure that Hamilton picks his eighth championship.

Currently, the Brit is eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, but the momentum after the last two races is with the former.

