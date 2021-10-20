“We are seeing a possible World Champion” – Former Red Bull driver bets on underrated Carlos Sainz to win a world title this decade

“We are seeing a possible World Champion” – Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari is very impressed with Carlos Sainz and expects him to rise atop the championship podium.

Jaime Alguersuari is putting his money on Spanish star Carlos Sainz to follow in his compatriot Fernando Alonso’s footsteps and become an F1 World Champion.

Like everyone who follows the sport, the former Toro Rosso driver is in awe of Sainz’s maturity. The Ferrari driver has been stupendous since joining the team this season, consistently delivering results in their fight for P3 against former team McLaren.

“What I want to see is that Carlos can win one day and have a car to win because I think he can. And I would love to see it.

“It wasn’t just Turkey. We have already seen super interesting things that have surprised me personally and are making me see a driver managing 20 races, a championship, in a way that I don’t see many do.

“In the end, all the drivers, from a young age, are designed to make the best fastest lap, but they do not teach you how to handle difficult situations, adverse situations. In the end, you need a constant, cold, mature driver in the head.

“Carlos is showing that he is above, that he has the maturity to manage all those spectacular situations, as a World Champion.

“The day he has a car to be in the top three, he will I say by winning as consistently as Hamilton has been in recent years, who obviously started from a base, with a car much superior to the rest.

“Obviously not this year, but the day that happens with Carlos, I think we are seeing a possible World Champion.”

