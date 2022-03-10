“We are talking about the chance to become World Champion” – Pierre Gasly fondly recalls the last lap championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

“We are talking about the chance to become World Champion” – Pierre Gasly was optimistic of a winning plunge by Max Verstappen in the latter’s last lap Abu Dhabi battle for the title.

Max Verstappen won his maiden championship last season in fascinating style, stealing the Ab Dhabi GP victory in the final lap, stunning million of viewers.

One driver who was not as surprised is Pierre Gasly, who was expecting his former Red Bull teammate to make the audacious move.

“I was sure that Max would go all out on fresh soft tyres to win the championship.

“We are talking about the chance to become World Champion with only one lap to go. It’s hard to imagine what that must have been like in the car. You just have to get past the other car.

“I thought it was a great move by Max and the corners that followed were also very intense. This was one of those moments that will be talked about in our sport for years to come.”

Red Bull broke Mercedes’ dominance

Red Bull last won a title in 2013 – a four-season streak – before the Mercedes dominance show commenced. It is still on, with the German giants winning the constructors’ gong in 2021 as well, but Gasly is delighted at least the world champion driver is now not a Mercedes one.

“I always knew Red Bull would win again at some point. They have won the title four times with Sebastian Vettel and have a brilliant team full of clever people. I knew it was coming.

“But it was so intense last year that I wasn’t sure if it was going to be Max or Lewis.

“It was great to follow the battle between the two best Formula One teams of the moment. I watched the highlights after the weekend races last year and loved seeing what was happening at the front of the field.”

Also Read “We didn’t agree on everything but that’s racing”: Max Verstappen reveals the messages he exchanged with Michael Masi following his sacking