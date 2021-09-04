“We are thinking about it” – Red Bull considering taking grid penalty by putting in a new power unit on Sergio Perez’s car

“We are thinking about it” – Red Bull might take a tactical grid penalty and fit Sergio Perez’s RB16B with a new PU after he failed to get out of Q1 at Zandvoort.

With Mercedes qualifying P2 and P3 for tomorrow’s Dutch GP, it is imperative for Red Bull to provide ample support to pole-sitter Sergio Perez. And to that extend, Perez has suggested they might put in a new PU on his car so that he can gain in track position quickly from his starting point of P16.

“We are thinking about it. We will consider the possibility.”

Sergio Perez disappointed with Dutch GP qualifying

Sergio Perez had a torrid qualifying as he went out in the first session itself. He explained how it unfolded, and the multiple factors behind the failure.

But Red Bull can take hope in the fact that the Mexican has enough pedigree to move up the track quickly and support Verstappen in his tussle with the Mercedes duo tomorrow.

“A few too many things happened. Our cut-off wasn’t expecting the track evolution that we had; we probably had a little bit too much fuel on that first run.

“We were monitoring the laps from other people, and then we realised we were in a bit of a mess and we didn’t manage to complete the lap.

“I think we missed out by a second and a half, something like that, which is extremely frustrating.

“I was progressing well, I was feeling more comfortable as the run was progressing and it was just a massive blow up for us.”

“It was getting a bit messier with the guys I had to let through. I didn’t know how critical it was at the time. I think we left the garage with two minutes so we had plenty of time. But there were people making a gap in the pitlane so a lot of factors meant we lost our lap.”

Also Read “They would be flaring those orange things at us” – Toto Wolff is hoping for Mercedes strategy advantage over Max Verstappen in front of the latter’s home fans at Zandvoort