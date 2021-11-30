“We are with Formula E and Extreme E, to do F1 is the ultimate” – Andretti reveals how close they got to taking over Sauber

“We are with Formula E and Extreme E, to do Formula 1 is the ultimate” – Michael Andretti is determined to enter into Formula 1 despite the setback of the failed move to buy Sauber.

The Andretti family missed out on buying the Sauber F1 team due to issues over the price and the control of the team. It would have been a move that would have allowed former F1 driver Mario Andretti to enter the sport, in a different capacity.

It was hugely disappointing for him, considering he was just a couple of days away from sealing the move. Despite that, he is eager to buy a team, whenever the opportunity arises next.

“It was pretty busy. Around May is when it started to heat up pretty big, then it got crazy in August, and September, it was flat out, that time we thought we had a deal and we were just trying to get it all buttoned up and unfortunately there were things thrown at us at the end that we couldn’t do it.

“It was really, really disappointing that that deal didn’t come together. We were literally 48 hours away from getting the deal done at that time as we thought. I still very much would like to do it, opportunities are becoming less and less, teams aren’t really for sale right now. We have to see what happens in the future.

“There’s always a Plan B or C. So we’re definitely still attacking it. We’ll see what happens, but I’m not gonna give up on it. There could be opportunities that come down the road that aren’t here right now and we’re just going to keep looking for those opportunities.

“It’s the biggest racing series in the world and I think it could just do wonders for our brand. Internationally obviously, we are with Formula E and Extreme E, to do Formula 1 is the ultimate. I’ve always had interest in that.

“I love F1, it’s the ultimate racing experience, and for our brand would be just huge, it just takes us to the highest level you can be in.”

