“We can feel like Toto Wolff by wearing these $500 headphones”- Mercedes launch earphones and headphones that look like ones F1 crew wear

Mercedes have launched headphones that look exactly like the ones their team members wear in the pit-lane on race weekends.

F1 fans have often looked at the team members on race weekends, and wondered how it feels being a part of the traveling circus. The harsh reality is that even though we all want to be a part of it, the sport’s exclusivity means that very few actually make it there.

Wearing a headphone won’t fulfil that dream, but Mercedes-Benz’s latest model does look an awful lot like the ones the crew wears on race days. The MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones has a chrome plated 3D Mercedes-Benz ornament.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolf throws headphones down in anger as Max Verstappen ‘brake tests’ Lewis Hamilton in nail-biting clash #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/FGyIBDiPSI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 5, 2021

They also have active noise-cancelling modes, suited to the environment we are in. It’s technology is such that it will block the voice out, based on our surrounding and adjust the volume that way. Maybe this is close to what Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington wears while talking to the seven-time World Champion during races.

The headphone however does not come cheap. It’s retail price is around the range of $400-$500.

Also read: “Charles Leclerc retweeted!!”– F1 fans go gaga over Ferrari star asking autograph from Michael Schumacher

Mercedes F1 team becomes the first sports team in the world to invest on sustainable aviation fuel

Sustainability is one of the main things that F1 focuses on today. All the teams along with the organization and researchers are finding ways to make it more green, and reduce the amount of carbon emission.

Mercedes however, have taken their fight for the environment to a whole new level. They are now the first sports team in the world, to invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

We are proud to become the first global sports team to invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel. ✈️#SAF will become a key pillar of our sustainability strategy, helping to reduce our CO2 emissions and meet our target of becoming #NetZero by 2030. 💚 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 18, 2022

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel has the potential to transform the way we travel and the impact that we have on the environment,” team boss Toto Wolff said.

“This is a topic that I think about a great deal personally as well as professionally. I fly a lot. The team flies a lot. If we must fly, then we need to find a better way to do so and SAF is the best solution available to the aviation industry right now.

“We aim to be on the cutting edge of change, using our global motorsport platform as a model for a more sustainable and diversified future,” he added.

Also read: F1 Drivers press conference Live Telecast: When to Watch FIA Drivers’ Press Conference for French Grand Prix?