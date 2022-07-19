“Charles Leclerc retweeted!!”– F1 fans go gaga over Ferrari star asking autograph from Michael Schumacher

A picture of Charles Leclerc asking for an autograph from Michael Schumacher; the photo made the F1 fraternity’s hearts melt.

Charles Leclerc is undoubtedly among the most adored F1 drivers of this generation. On the other hand, there is no suspicion about how much F1 fans from every generation worship Michael Schumacher.

Thus, when fans saw an unlikely crossover of two drivers, they couldn’t resist but feel emotional about it. A photo shared on Twitter shows a very young Leclerc waiting for an autograph by Michael Schumacher when he was with Ferrari.

Michael Schumacher dando autógrafo para o Charles Leclerc durante o GP da França 🥰#essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/5Id9OJprmz — Scuderia Ferrari Brasil 🇮🇹🇧🇷 (@PortalFerrariBR) July 19, 2022

It is a known fact that Leclerc, since childhood, adored Ferrari. And fortunately, he got to represent the team he had supported for many years.

Leclerc has also retweeted the above post by Scuderia Ferrari Brasil. Surely, this was also a memorable moment for the young Monegasque and could have inspired him to become an F1 driver.

F1 fans are full of emotions seeing them together

this is so cute omg best thing to wake up to https://t.co/2LwjuoFPER — salma owns marmoush (@HScurlls) July 19, 2022

Charles Leclerc is following the footsteps of Michael Schumacher

Since his years in several feeder series competitions, it was apparent that Leclerc is an exceptional talent. That’s why Ferrari wrapped him as early as possible.

He’s the only driver from Ferrari’s academy to race for them in a Grand Prix. In his fifth year in F1, Leclerc is finally vying for the championship.

He is currently second in the standings, with 38 points behind Max Verstappen with 11 more races to go. Had Ferrari given him a better strategy, things could have been better for him.

Nevertheless, the season is long enough, and Leclerc could still overturn the result. Last time, Schumacher dominated the whole F1 with Ferrari. Now, Leclerc envisions the same.

