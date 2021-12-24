“We can get the best out of him”: Williams want Alex Albon to follow in George Russell’s footsteps and lead the team going into 2022

Williams team principal Jost Capito backs his new driver Alex Albon to lead the team going into the 2022 F1 season.

Albon returns to the F1 grid in 2022 following a year’s absence in the sport. The 25-year-old made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2019 but was promoted to a Red Bull seat midway into the same season.

His journey with Red Bull got off to a strong start, but after a lacklustre 2020 campaign, he was replaced at the Milton-Keynes team by Sergio Perez. He spent 2021 as a ‘reserve and development’ driver for the team.

Albon will join Williams and partner up with Nicholas Latifi for the 2022 season. He replaces fellow Brit George Russell, who moves to Mercedes.

“I think we’re losing a team leader and he grew into that role over the three years.” said Jos Capito while talking about Russell. “He’s such a strong personality and such a fantastic driver.”

“I’m sure he will lead every team he will ever drive for. Maybe not right from the beginning, but he develops himself in that position, and he’s absolutely great in this.”

Alex Albon can develop himself into a team leader like George Russell

Despite losing Russell to Mercedes, Capito is optimistic about the team’s future with Albon. He believes that Albon can lead the team just like his predecessor.

“With that, I’m sure we are losing a really great team leader. But I’m also convinced with Alex we get a really good driver who can develop himself into the same role.”

I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021

“He’s very team orientated. I think if you’re a Formula 1 driver, you have to have a big ego. But it’s still very balanced and he’s very interested, very hungry to race again.” Capito continued.

“I think his personality matches with the Williams family personality and family behavior. I think Williams can get the best out of Alex.”

