“We cannot blame his choice”– Former Ferrari boss reveals efforts to sign Lewis Hamilton

“We cannot blame his choice”– Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali talks about there was a time Ferrari made efforts for Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is arguable the greatest Formula 1 driver in history; at least his statistical prowess back him for the claim, and even at the age of 36, he is at the top of his game.

Recently, Hamilton talked about how he fails to comprehend why he never got a chance to race for Ferrari, despite so many successful campaigns in his formative years.

In response, former Ferrari boss and now F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reveals that there were efforts made by the Maranello based team to sign Hamilton, but the Briton made different choices back then,

“I think that the answer that Lewis was able to give is the right one. Today, I think that period has passed. There is a movie that for me sometimes is very important to remember: Sliding Doors. There are moments where if you don’t get into an elevator, you stay on the floor.”

“I don’t know. That was the situation that Lewis lived in that specific time of his life. I think that [we] cannot blame his choice, at least, because he did an incredible career.”

Lewis Hamilton biggest thorn to Ferrari

In the last decade, Ferrari had a few chances to have its place back at the top of the championship, especially when Sebastian Vettel was their primary driver.

📸 Vettel vs Hamilton at the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/TsesHs9uiz — Taylor (@TPowling_) April 6, 2020

But Hamilton’s exceptional performances denied Ferrari the ultimate glory, and instead of being the potential ally, he became their biggest nemesis.

Now, Ferrari as a unit has fallen back in terms of its competitiveness, and no more shrug shoulders against their rivals Mercedes, there are efforts to revive Ferrari’s prestige in the sport.

But, it doesn’t seem that Ferrari’s any driver anytime soon would be able to lock horns against Hamilton anytime soon like before.