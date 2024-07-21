“We Can’t Run on One Leg”: Christian Horner Reacts to Sergio Perez’s Qualifying Blunder

Sergio Perez came into the Hungarian GP with hopes of securing a big points finish. Although, the Mexican crashed out of the qualifying and will be starting the race near the back end of the grid. Amid all the replacement rumors going around Perez, Christian Horner has come and delivered his verdict on the qualifying disaster.

“I think I have shown that I am very patient, but this was really the last thing he and the team needed. We now have to get everything back together, repair the car, and see what we can get out of it during the race”, said Horner according to Racing News 365 who quoted Viaplay as he detailed the implications of Perez’s crash.

Horner explained how the team cannot compete with rivals if they’re scoring big with only one driver. He added, “Any discussions we have with him will of course take place internally and not in front of the media. But of course, we can’t run on one leg“.

McLaren is only 78 points behind Red Bull in the championship heading to the Hungarian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has been performing week in and week out to keep the team in the lead. Perez, on the other hand, failed to get in the top five since the Miami GP. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, on the other hand, are scoring double-digit points every race and reducing the gap to Red Bull.

The McLaren duo will start the race on the front row making them prime candidates for a double podium. Horner recently demanded Perez buckle up and start performing to help Red Bull maintain their lead. Helmut Marko reportedly wanted the Mexican driver to be replaced but Horner was one of the few who supported the Mexican.

Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and Liam Lawson eyeing Perez’s Red Bull seat

It will be an extremely difficult task for Perez to finish in the points at Hungaroring from P16 as it’s extremely difficult to overtake. Still, it is crucial as his F1 future reportedly depends on the result of the Hungarian and Belgium GP.

Lawson tested with Red Bull in the RB20 at Silverstone last week. His times are reported to be two to three-tenths off Max Verstappen. This is similar to the pace showcased by Perez at the start of the season.

Ricciardo came into this weekend with a fighting statement. The Aussie realizes how important Hungaroring and Spa Francorchamps are going to be. Ricciardo is reported as a possible replacement for Perez. But, Lawson’s test and the 35-year-old’s inconsistency this year has weakened his case.

Tsunoda also comes into the picture, having been the better performer over the season at V-CARB. The Japanese driver said that he would be surprised if Lawson got the Red Bull seat ahead of him.