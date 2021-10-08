“We desperately need him to get up there in the remaining races”– Red Bull yearning for points haul by Sergio Perez in attempt to win the championship

“We desperately need him to get up there in the remaining races”– Sergio Perez needs to deliver for the sake of Red Bull’s championship contention.

Whilst Max Verstappen is in a deadlock with Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship fight, Red Bull is slowly losing ground against Mercedes in the constructor’ challenge as 33 points separate the two teams, with the Silver Arrows in the lead.

Red Bull certainly aspire for the constructors’ title too, and for that, Red Bull boss Christian Horner desperately wants Sergio Perez to deliver massive points haul in the remaining seven races.

“I think he scored 16 points in the last six races, which is a combination of bad luck and other misfortune,” said Horner. “So we desperately need him to get up there in the remaining races.”

Perez has remained inconsistent this season and is struggling at P5 in the drivers’ standings with 120 points in hand; though he was on the verge of being at the podium in the previous race, the rain in Sochi spoilt his plans.

Sergio Perez can still sort it out

Horner believes Perez was a strong candidate for winning podiums in the last few races, but things went the other way for him, out of which some were out of his control.

Sergio Perez’s bad luck and strategy blunders this season, which has contributed to an overall underwhelming season for the Mexican: A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Gmi2DTTBH0 — K (@kamisotoo) October 4, 2021

“The last two races, he could have been on the podium,” said Horner. “We had the track limit issue in Monza. He had a poor pit stop in Sochi, and then, of course, the tyre choice that we were on proved to be the wrong one on that lap.

“So things could have gone a different way for him, but I’m sure that will sort itself out over the remaining seven races,” he added. Meanwhile, it also mentions that it would be crucial to clear the deficit against Mercedes they faced in Turkey on Friday.

“The characteristics of the circuit are somewhat different to what they were 12 months ago,” he explained. “I think it’s just a matter of dialling the car into the asphalt, the way it’s behaving and the nature of this circuit.”

“So it’s going to be a busy evening for the engineers both here and back in Milton Keynes.”