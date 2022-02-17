“We developed our values for the company and the behaviours we want to have in the company”– Williams CEO claims Williams family business is out of F1 team

Williams boss Jost Capito believes that his team is now out of the shadow of the Williams family, as they see themselves evolved.

Williams F1 team was sold to Dorilton Capital back in 2020, and the family who used to run the affairs of the team last led the team during the Italian Grand Prix 2020.

Since then, the team has massively changed. No longer do they remain at the back of the grid and won 23 points last season. Talking about that, current Williams CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito believes his team has managed to come out of the Williams family business.

“First of all, you have a high respect if you come into Williams,” Capito told Motorsport.com. “This is a team with a considerable heritage with massive success in the past.

“We did not have a lot of personal changes. We made some critical changes. And I think what helped a lot in improving the spirit and giving the pride back to the team.”

“We don’t accept any more to be last, we want to move up the grid, and we work hard to do that, and we need the spirit and we need to enjoy that journey.”

“I think that was the main thing and then fighting for points and getting in the position that we got some points and then like the icing on the cake, the podium in Spa, boosted not just the team on the race track but boosted the whole company.”

Williams is now more an organized engineering company

Capito claims that his team has managed to shred the past workings and brought in new developments. Thus, they believe themselves to be more equipped and organized.

Your FW44, ready for the challenges of 2022 💪 pic.twitter.com/4rXOwFaMyI — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 15, 2022

“We also we developed processes, we developed different structures. We improve the communication within the company. We developed our values for the company and the behaviours we want to have in the company.

“I think we came from very much from a family business to a well-structured engineering company.”

