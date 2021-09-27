“We didn’t deserve to score points”– Pierre Gasly points out poor strategy by Alpha Tauri in Sochi

“We didn’t deserve to score points”– Pierre Gasly left unimpressed by the poor tactics by Alpha Tauri on Sunday, which gave them a blank.

Pierre Gasly had a frustrating weekend in Sochi, from his disappointing qualifying, where he was left fuming after his elimination, and Alpha Tauri had nothing but apologies to offer him.

Huge frustration for Pierre Gasly as he failed to make Q3 for only the 3rd time in 2021 😠#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Fr8EIfyGmB — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2021

The next day, it didn’t get any better for the French race driver, as he finished P13, obviously leaving Russia without a point. After the race, he claimed that his team deserved that blank because of poor strategy.

“We do all the first stint in front of Bottas, second stint we come right behind Bottas and then the rain comes, they [Mercedes] boxed him and we stayed out and basically he finished P5 and we were out of the points. So, yeah…” said Gasly, who was running within two seconds of the Mercedes man the lap before Bottas pitted.

“Apparently we didn’t expect more rain and there was more rain so it was unfortunate and we’ll review how to improve our weather forecast.”

We were faster on the inters

Gasly then talked about the disappointment he felt after knowing the prowess of his AT01 on the intermediaries that could have made his result much better.

“When I see the last lap, we were four seconds faster than everyone on inters, so the pace was again there, but yeah – we make too many mistakes and this weekend we didn’t deserve to score points.”

This admission came after Gasly noted that “it’s all been questionable on how we do things – because I know we have a smart group of people in the team, and unfortunately this weekend we got it wrong.”

“We leave big points on the table,” he added. “We can’t allow ourselves to make such mistakes if we want to fight for fifth in the championship.”