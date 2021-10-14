“We don’t follow anyone”– Mercedes’ turbo-hybrid era dominance is not a benchmark for Red Bull reveals Christian Horner

Christian Horner claims they don’t idolise Mercedes for their dominance in the turbo-hybrid era, winning all seven championships.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is strategising his next move against Mercedes ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Red Bull is the only team closest to oust Mercedes from its dominance in the turbo-hybrid era, and the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is yet to yield the floor.

Mercedes has seven years of sheer dominance in Formula 1, inspirational for any rival team pursuing absolute success. Even Red Bull was dominant before Mercedes, but the longevity was almost half of the Silver Arrows sustained.

Thus, Christian Horner asked by SportBild whether they see Mercedes as an idol for their title chase, to which he replied: No!” He was then asked, “why not?? After all, Mercedes dominated last few years!”

“We set our own goals and standards. We don’t follow anyone,” responded Horner. Idolising Mercedes would probably be something Red Bull views as submitting to their superiority, which they will never accept, as they are still vying for the maximum prize.

Also read: Competition with Mercedes has forced Red Bull boss Christian Horner to pray before every race

Christian Horner respects Mercedes

The constant friction between Red Bull and Mercedes has also reflected off the track, which Horner has accepted. But he thinks there will be friction at this level.

#AMuS Michael Schmidt: “Red Bull has the impression since Silverstone that Mercedes has more power.

Of course Red Bull ask the FIA, one request has already failed, now they have another request. Personally, I think they’re wrong when they say it’s only the engine.”#F1 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) October 14, 2021

“The championship is just as competitive off the track as it is on track. There will always be friction. Mercedes wants to defend the title, we want to finally win it again. That’s the only reason we’re here!” said Horner.

However, he also points out that Red Bull has respect for Mercedes, even if there’s no room for friendship. Wonder if that is what keeping Red Bull remain at the Mercedes level this year?

“Respectful, I would say. But we have little to do with Mercedes. We don’t really have a relationship with each other but still respect.”