“We Don’t Know Each Other”: Alex Albon Can’t Actually Answer How Are Things Going With Carlos Sainz

Among the 2025 teammate pairings, the spotlight has largely been on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who are set to be a formidable duo at Ferrari. However, the dynamic within the new Williams lineup could be even more intriguing.

Alex Albon has been the main man for Williams since joining in 2022. When pinned up against Nicholas Latifi, Logan Sargeant, and Franco Colapinto, the Thai-British driver has been the clear number one. But against a proven race winner in Carlos Sainz, things could change.

That’s what makes this upcoming intra-team battle worth keeping an eye on.

Albon and Sainz both came from the Red Bull’s young driver academy. So, in theory, they should be familiar with one another, right? A reunion of sorts?

Sadly, Albon has no clue how things are with Sainz.

“We don’t know each other so well,” Albon said on the Fast and the Curious podcast. “We have raced each other since…2009…so we throw it back. But we were never teammates, or even raced against each other apart from 2009 until I got to F1.”

Albon revealed how Sainz got through the ranks quicker, which is why he made his debut three years early. “A match made in heaven,” the host of the podcast said.

“It’s great to have Carlos onboard” Alex Albon looks ahead to 2025 with his new teammate Carlos Sainz pic.twitter.com/KUqSTJX0NV — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 14, 2025

The Williams driver half-heartedly agreed, before simply stating that he had nothing more to say about his relationship with Sainz. “You need to ask me in like six months’ time,” he added.

But before Sainz and Albon set out to discover what dynamic they do share, there will be other things both drivers will be concerned about.

Long and difficult season ahead for Sainz and Albon

Sainz decided to join Williams because of Team Principal James Vowles’ long-term vision of taking the iconic British outfit back to the front of the grid.

Sadly, that’s the catch. It’s a long-term process.

In fact, Sainz can practically waive off any chance of competing in the upper half of the grid this year, because Vowles admitted to being open to sacrificing the 2025 season in hopes of achieving better returns next year.

“2025 will be sacrificed,” Vowles said.

On the bright side, however, in 2026 under new regulations, Williams could become competitive again. Sainz could chase podiums once again. But will the Grove outfit be as competitive as Ferrari were during Sainz’s stint over there? Seems a bit far-fetched.

Having won four Grands Prix along with multiple podiums in his four years with the Scuderia, the Spaniard will have to adjust his personal success goals for the time being at Williams. Still, given his caliber, he can pull off surprising results.

For Albon, it will be crucial to perform at the top of his game because not many think he can outpace Sainz. If he can do that with a strong car, the Thai driver can truly show his worth at the pinnacle of motorsport.