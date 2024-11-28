mobile app bar

“We Don’t Make a Lot of Money”: Zak Brown Bursts the Bubble as McLaren F1 Reaches $2.65B Valuation

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
22nd November 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; FP3 and Qualifying Day; F1 Team McLaren team CEO Zak Brown walks in the paddock

22nd November 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; FP3 and Qualifying Day; F1 Team McLaren team CEO Zak Brown walks in the paddock | Credits- IMAGO / Action Plus

Due to the increase in popularity, F1 teams are richer than ever before. But can they really spend as much money as they want? Zak Brown recently shared some fascinating insights about the finances of teams, considering how all 10 of them are currently valued at over $1 billion. However, that figure can be deceiving.

High valuations don’t necessarily mean these teams are sitting on huge profits. Brown explained the same by talking about his team, McLaren, who despite having a $2.65 billion valuation, don’t have a lot of excess cash.

McLaren prioritizes reinvesting in the business over generating large dividends or stacking reserves. “Well, we don’t make a lot of money,” Brown said on the Business of Sport podcast. “Every employee here, we race for trophies, we don’t race for money… We’ve only recently been profitable, and there’s no guarantee you’re going to be profitable.”

Teams cannot use valuation to spend money. For that, they need good revenue, which is what makes them profitable, the point Brown emphasized. In layman’s terms, valuation is what the worth of the company is deemed to be, whereas revenue is what a team earns.

Brown, who has been CEO of McLaren since 2018, further spoke about the importance of financial preparation, referencing unexpected challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the world to a standstill. For that, he stressed the need to constantly reinvest in the team’s growth and competitiveness, whether it’s about upgrading facilities or adding new talent. McLaren, under Brown, ensures that its earnings are spent wisely.

Why have the valuations increased?

Today, even Haas, the least-valued team on the grid has a $1 billion mark next to its name. Just a year ago, that figure was around $780 million, which shows just how far the sport has come in such a short period.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Motorsport (@motorsportcom)

While the surge in popularity can be credited to Liberty Media’s marketing activities and the release of Drive to Survive on Netflix, Brown has a different explanation for the increase in the teams’ valuation — the cost cap. “The cost cap has made every team more competitive and profitable,” Brown shared.

“Now you’ve got sporting parity… That’s made Formula 1 more attractive to investors. With the cost cap, we’re limited on how much we can spend, but we’re not limited on how much we can raise,” he added. Essentially, teams can now generate more commercial revenue than spend, creating a sustainable model that benefits both the investors and the teams.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these