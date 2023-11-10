“We Couldn’t Dream Of This”: Mike Krack Reveals Aston Martin Didn’t Step in Believing Fernando Alonso Would Get a Podium in Brazil

After a recent slump where Aston Martin struggled for pace and results, team principal, Mike Krack expressed his surprise at Fernando Alonso getting a podium finish in Sao Paolo, per SoyMotor.

While speaking of Alonso’s P3 finish at Interlagos on the F1 Nation Podcast, Krack explained (as quoted by SoyMotor), “When you look at how the last races went before Brazil, we couldn’t dream of this. ”

What would’ve made the podium more satisfying for Alonso was the intense battle with Sergio Perez. Perez, in his vastly superior RB19 kept hounding the Spaniard. However, through supreme race-craft, Alonso kept ahead. On lap 70, Perez prevailed. But on the last lap, Alonso took the lead once again. They crossed the line with less than a tenth between them.

For Aston Martin, the podium success would’ve been the sweetest yet. After a string of disappointing performances, the Silverstone-based team took a massive step back with their upgrades at the Austin GP. However, despite the lack of pace, Alonso managed to somehow wring the neck of the AMR23 and earn his team a well-deserved podium.

For Alonso, however, beating Perez wasn’t the highlight. It was actually a move earlier on in the race that stands out as the defining moment for the man from Oviedo.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed beating Lewis Hamilton more than P3 at Brazil

Alonso’s battle with Sergio Perez would’ve been the highlight for fans but not for Alonso. Taking about his race, Alonso revealed (as quoted by Mirror UK), “I think, to be honest, the most important overtake of the race was on [Lewis] Hamilton into turn four in lap one.”

The Spaniard went on to explain why dispatching Hamilton early was crucial for him during the race. He continued, “That changed my race. If I start P4 and I have to fight with Hamilton on the first stint, even if I can eventually get in front by lap 10 or whatever, my tyres will never be in a condition to stand the first stint and then have a tyre advantage to Checo (Perez) in the second stint and third stint. So for me, that is one crucial moment of my race and it’s lap one into turn four with Hamilton.”

Into Descida do Lago Alonso dived down the inside of Hamilton’s W14 on the opening lap. Since then, he looked in control and executed his race to perfection. Despite the torrid second half to the season, Alonso has wracked up 8 podiums this year. Naturally, he’d still consider 2023 to be one of his most successful years in the sport.