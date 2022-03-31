“Good to have you back, Seb”– Red Bull welcomes back Sebastian Vettel as German race driver recovers from COVID-19

Red Bull welcomes back its former driver Sebastian Vettel as he recovers from COVID-19 and will be available for Australian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel was unavailable for the season’s first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as the German race driver got diagnosed with COVID-19.

Now, a week before the Australian Grand Prix, Aston Martin has announced the return of Vettel to the grid. Thus, Red Bull, the former employers of Vettel, didn’t leave the chance to welcome him back from illness.

TEAM UPDATE: We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix. 💚#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/LrFqaHyQ8W — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 31, 2022

The Red Bull social media team took on Twitter to welcome Vettel back. The tweet read a caption: “Good to have you back, Seb. See you on track in Melbourne.”

Good to have you back, Seb 🤝 See you on track in Melbourne 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TFpG6y7h6k — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 31, 2022

Also read: Former team principal explains why Sebastian Vettel does not want to drive for Aston Martin anymore

Red Bull aims to win in Australia

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gave a desirable result to Red Bull. A win by Max Verstappen and P4 by Sergio Perez gave 37 points to Red Bull. Having scored no point in Bahrain, this would be an encouraging result for them.

Now, F1 arcing for the first time in three years, Red Bull would be eyeing to fetch another win to come even closer to Ferrari’s tally. However, beating Ferrari is no easy task right now, as an incredible battle with Charles Leclerc only granted Verstappen a win in Jeddah.

Though, F1 could give similar results in Australia as they were in Jeddah due to some similar characteristics. The circuit in Melbourne also has some fast corners.

Moreover, the new changes on the track have also added up the pace of the circuit. Now, it remains to be seen how the comeback of the Australian GP will play out in April.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel speaks on F1 drivers being against Saudi Arabian GP