“We have definitely upped our game”– Lewis Hamilton is positive about Mercedes’ contention in upcoming races

“We have definitely upped our game”– Lewis Hamilton is confident about Mercedes’ future races in the remaining part of the season.

Mercedes only had to make a few upgrades before the British Grand Prix to dominate the championship table once again, now going into the remaining part of the season, Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about his team’s abilities.

Staring down the second half of the season. Let’s go 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NeUr6o0K0F — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 26, 2021

According to him, his team has made a step forward, and it would be crucial against Red Bull, as both teams are set to vie against each other in Belgian GP this weekend.

“We have definitely upped our game. We have also, during the break, take time to reflect. I have no doubts we will take another step forward in our processes and how we apply ourselves.”

He thinks he will be having a tough competition against Red Bull, who are dedicated to giving everything to win this year’s championship to end Mercedes’ dominance.

“Through the season, they have got stronger and stronger,” Hamilton said. “It has been harder for us. We have had a bit of a difficult patch, but we have gotten back to a good place in terms of operating how we have in the past.

“The first half was one of the toughest [I’ve experienced] and I expect it will be pretty much the same in the second half of the year, if not more difficult.”

Tried my best to keep peak fitness

Hamilton has constantly talked about the weakness he felt after recovering from COVID-19 and how recently he felt exhausted after the Hungarian Grand Prix, now he informs, he is trying his best to be in good shape.

“I have spent time trying to make sure I am in the best shape and I do feel like I am in better shape moving into the second half of the season and it’s no concern for me. We are still in this pandemic and I still stress the importance of people staying safe.”

“As you move around, you see people relaxing more and more but the virus is still around. We will continue to be in our bubble and I will continue to be focused on my health and making sure I continue to get stronger through the rest of the year.”